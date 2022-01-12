EXCLUSIVE! Manosi Sengupta, Ritu Chauhan and Mausam Dubey JOIN the cast of Shashi Sumeet's Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaye on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Moh Se Chhal Kiye Jaye will be featuring a unique love story between Chhavi and Abhinav, now the exclusive news is that Manosi Sengupta, Ritu Chauhan and Mausam Dubey have been roped in for pivotal roles in the show. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed. Manosi has been trained by veteran actor Amardeep Garg for her Urdu diction in the show

Shashi Sumeet Productions is known for bringing shows which are path-breaking. The most successful offerings of the production house are Punar Vivah, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Ye Dinon Ki Baat Hai and the list go on. They currently bankroll Tera Yaar Hoon Main on Sony SAB and Meet on Zee TV.

