EXCLUSIVE! Manraj Singh Sarma aka Shubham gets candid about his bond with Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 co-stars, shares LIKES and DISLIKE about acting profession and much more

MUMBAI :Manraj Singh Sarma is impressing the audiences with his mind-blowing performance in Sony TV's newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The talented actor is portraying the role of Shubham Kapoor on the show.

Manraj's character is quite different from what he has played before and the actor is trying his best to do total justice to his role.

Playing a grey shade character is quite challenging for Manraj but he is nailing it like a pro.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manraj who spilt some exciting beans on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

You are working with some of the renowned actors like Shubhaavi, Anjum, Disha, Nakuul. Tell us abt your experience.

The experience working with these people is just wonderful. My bond with Shubhavaai is more like a friend though she plays my mom in the show. The way I and Sneha who plays Shivina in the show has connected to her, we have that bonding as co-stars as well. I truly enjoy working with them. I am enjoying Disha's energy on the set. I love the way she is playing her character. I share a great bond with Nakuul. He is like my brother. He is a well-prepared person as an actor.

How has acting changed you as a person?

First of all, the thought of becoming an actor changed me as a person. First I thought, why I want to be an actor. I thought about how I want myself to be perceived. I got this thought when I was doing a job and also working in theatre. I wanted to be an artist who is respected as an actor. I wanted to be known for my talent and not just my looks. Now that I have got all these things in my life, I have learnt to be humble. Not a lot of people get all this. One has to be extremely grateful.

One thing you like and dislike about your profession.

There are a lot of things I love about this profession. The greatest thing I love is I am able to portray so many different characters. I get to understand a lot of characters. I have heard somewhere that if a person becomes an actor, he/she understands human life much better.

What I dislike about this profession is that celebrities develop ego issues because of the fame they get. Sometimes many try to sabotage others because they have become a star. They become a very different person. I have noticed this a lot in many people on how they change once they achieve success. This I really dislike. One should always be grounded.



On the work front, Manraj has done shows like Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai, Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Romil & Jugal, Qayamat Ki Raat, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya among others.