EXCLUSIVE! Manraj Singh Sarma on response on social media for playing Shubham in BALH 2: Fans like me but at the same time, they hate me for my role

MUMBAI: Manraj Singh Sarma is impressing the audiences with his mind-blowing performance in Sony TV's newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The talented actor is portraying the role of Shubham Kapoor in the show.

Manraj's character is quite different from what he has played before and the actor is trying his best to do total justice to his role.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Aww! Priya will be surprised to see Ram’ vulnerable side sharing his insecurities

Manraj is playing a negative role in the show and the viewers are expecting some major dhamaka in the upcoming episodes as Shubham and Nandini are up to something massive to bring troubles in Ram and Priya's lives.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manraj who spilt some exciting beans on the show's upcoming track and much more.

The current track of the show has got quite exciting as the focus is on Nandini and Shubham as they are planning something against Ram and Priya. What’s your take on this?

The upcoming track is very exciting. I am so ready to watch myself on-screen and see what I am doing. As per the current track, the deal that I had to sign is cracked but something has gone wrong. Now, we don't want Priya to be a part of the business and definitely want to break the marriage. They are going to target in all this.

What kind of response have you got from the fans for your character Shubham on social media?

I am getting a great response from the fans on social media. They hate my character because they love the way I am portraying it. They say that I am doing well. Fans are having different opinions on me on social media. My character is not completely black or white, but it is grey. Fans like me but at the same time, they hate me as well. Shubham is someone who can be a good person but he can be equally bad for the sake of his own benefit.

Fans are predicting that Shubham's character might turn fully negative with the recent turn of events in the show. What do you have to say about this?

Yes, I want my character to turn negative but then he should do something massive that will make people think that I can do anything. I want my character to do unexpected things. As per the current track where I have joined hands with Sid, it is only to take over the business from Ram. Nandini knows that Shubham will do anything she says. But Priya is observing everything about my moves.

Nandini and Shubham are such smart people that they are not even sparing Shivina for their own benefit. They will get their way out using her.

Well, Manraj has spilt some amazing things about the show's upcoming track and we can't wait for it.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Awesome! Ram to take Priya on a date