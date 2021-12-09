EXCLUSIVE! Mansi Arora opens up about bagging Shubh Laabh, shares about her experience of working with senior actors; says "I was extremely nervous"

MUMBAI: Shubh Laabh which is currently airing on Sony SAB has managed to impress the viewers with its amazing storyline and unique concept.

The show stars Gitenjali Tikekar, Nasir Khan, Chhavi Pandey, among others in pivotal roles.

It's just a few months that Shubh Laabh has hit the small screens and it has managed to strike a chord with the viewers.

We all know how the makers introduce several new characters in the show to add more twists and turns to the story.

The viewers recently witnessed a new character's entry.

Mansi Arora has recently made an entry in the show where she is playing Vinita's character.

ALSO READ: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-geetanjali-tikekar-her-encounter-goddess-lakshmi-shubh-laabh-savitas-linear

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke about her character and much more.

Character...

I am playing Vinita's character and she is shown extremely notorious. I am dating a married man named Vidyadarji and his wife doesn't know that he is having an extramarital affair. My character is now quite fun and notorious. I feel that the character will turn negative in the upcoming track. It won't be that typical negative character that we often see in daily soaps.

Vinita's character is similar to mine. I am the same in real life and while I am playing this role, I feel it's all me.

Experience with the star cast

My experience has been extremely great. Everyone is very good and they are very nice people. I was quite nervous while performing with them. Geetanjali ji and Nasir ji are very senior and when you have to work with such great actors, you tend to get nervous. But eventually, I managed to gel with all of them.

Experimenting with new roles

I would love to play a lot of bubbly characters. I also want to play very positive characters in my future projects.

Future track...

Vinita will now decide to tell about Vidyadarji to his wife. He has fooled me by saying that his wife hits him and harasses him a lot. She might go to his house and expose his truth in front of everyone.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Tikekar on Shubh Laabh being different from the regular soap opera: I am proud of being a part of the show as it’s a game-changer for TV because of its unique content