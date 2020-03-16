EXCLUSIVE! Mansi Mohile opens up on her character Kalawati in Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, shares about her experience working with the star cast and much more

Mansi Mohile has previously done projects like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ramayan, and Fear among others. She has also done advertisements.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:40
EXCLUSIVE! Mansi Mohile opens up on her character Kalawati in Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, shares about her ex

MUMBAI: The actress is playing the role of Kalawati in the show who is a dancer by profession. 

Mansi's entry in the show will further spice up the drama. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke in length about her character and much more. 

ALSO READ: Manoj Kolhatkar and Kanchan Gupta to enter Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

How did you bag this role?

I was dubbing for one of my projects and I got a call from casting director Kuldeep for this role. I heard the entire brief of this role but I was totally stuck to one thing about this character who is a dancer. I just decided to audition for this role. I got a feeling of Devdas' Madhuri Dixit while auditioning for this character. I had to deliver scenes with Vaibhav Mangle who plays Kulkarni Sarkar. I imagined him and gave the audition.  Kuldeep liked my audition and things got finalized. 

How hectic is it to shoot for this character? 

It's like decking up yourself for a wedding function. My look requires proper makeup, hair and we can miss out on the finishing. It takes time for me to get ready. I take almost one or one and half hours for it. 

Did you do any preparation for this character? 

I am a dancer. I have done choreography as well. I learned to dance in the morning for a sequence. We didn't rehearse much and I performed the scene. I did not take much time to learn. It was not that challenging for me. I would also like to give credit to my choreographer from whom I learnt. That's how I connected to this role. I asked for the screenplay. 
I had to get into the skin of my character. It took time to speak proper Hindi with clarity. I felt good doing this. 

The actress reveals that she had a great experience shooting for the show and also had a lovely experience working with the show's star cast. She also went on to say that this is one of her favourite roles which she got to perform on-screen and is extremely grateful to work with Dashami Creations and the hold team. 

Mansi has previously done projects like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ramayan, and Fear among others. She has also done advertisements. 

Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Manoj Jaiswal and Manoj Kolhatkar bag web series Jai Maa Vaishnodevi

Mere Sai abhikalp gagdekar Kishori Godbole tushar dalvi. Vaibhav mangle Sony TV Dashami Creations Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai Ugly Yehi Hai Zindagi Jai Maa Vaishnodevi Ashoka Manoj Kolhatkar mansi mohile TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Fri, 07/29/2022 - 12:40

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
MUMBAI: Tanushree Dutta has shared a cryptic post on social media this morning accusing Bollywood actor Nana Patekar...
Spy Bahu: Exclusive! Sejal to EXPOSE the real face of Mahira, what will Yohan do?
MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
BREAKING! Molkki's Parimal Bhattacharya JOINS the cast of Hotstar's Aashiqana
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the digital world.Also read: https:...
Unbelievable! Gadar director Tinu Verma makes a shocking revelation about Kapil Sharma, scroll down to more
MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma has made it big for himself in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following....
EXCLUSIVE! Payas Pandit JOINS the cast of Colors Rishtey's Molkki 2
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another exciting and exclusive update from the telly world. We are always at the...
So Sexy! Sonnalli Seygall is soaring temperature in the smokin' hot pictures
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a talented actress who has made an amazing contribution to the industry. Her performances...
Recent Stories
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Shocking Revelation! Tanushree Dutta claims THIS Bollywood actor will be responsible if anything happens to her
Latest Video