EXCLUSIVE! Mansi Mohile opens up on her character Kalawati in Sony TV's show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi, shares about her experience working with the star cast and much more

MUMBAI: The actress is playing the role of Kalawati in the show who is a dancer by profession.

Mansi's entry in the show will further spice up the drama.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Mansi who spoke in length about her character and much more.

ALSO READ: Manoj Kolhatkar and Kanchan Gupta to enter Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

How did you bag this role?

I was dubbing for one of my projects and I got a call from casting director Kuldeep for this role. I heard the entire brief of this role but I was totally stuck to one thing about this character who is a dancer. I just decided to audition for this role. I got a feeling of Devdas' Madhuri Dixit while auditioning for this character. I had to deliver scenes with Vaibhav Mangle who plays Kulkarni Sarkar. I imagined him and gave the audition. Kuldeep liked my audition and things got finalized.

How hectic is it to shoot for this character?

It's like decking up yourself for a wedding function. My look requires proper makeup, hair and we can miss out on the finishing. It takes time for me to get ready. I take almost one or one and half hours for it.

Did you do any preparation for this character?

I am a dancer. I have done choreography as well. I learned to dance in the morning for a sequence. We didn't rehearse much and I performed the scene. I did not take much time to learn. It was not that challenging for me. I would also like to give credit to my choreographer from whom I learnt. That's how I connected to this role. I asked for the screenplay.

I had to get into the skin of my character. It took time to speak proper Hindi with clarity. I felt good doing this.

The actress reveals that she had a great experience shooting for the show and also had a lovely experience working with the show's star cast. She also went on to say that this is one of her favourite roles which she got to perform on-screen and is extremely grateful to work with Dashami Creations and the hold team.

Mansi has previously done projects like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Ramayan, and Fear among others. She has also done advertisements.

Mere Sai- Shraddha Aur Saburi stars Tushar Dalvi in the lead role along with Kishori Godbole, Vaibhav Mangle in supporting roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Manoj Jaiswal and Manoj Kolhatkar bag web series Jai Maa Vaishnodevi