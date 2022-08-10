Exclusive! Manu Malik and Sangeeta Kapure roped in for Star Plus' next with Story Square Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment.

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

As per sources, the production house is coming up with a new show on Star Plus.

Not just that, we also hear that actors Manu Malik and Sangeeta Kapure have been roped in for the show.

Details of their characters have not been revealed yet but it is believed to be pivotal.

Manu Malik is an actor who has given her acting contributions in TV shows and Movies like Shaadi Mubarak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chennai Express and Dishoom to name a few.

Talking about Sangeeta Kapure, an actor who is known for her amazing performances in shows and movies like Choti Bahu, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Sangharsh and Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara.

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

