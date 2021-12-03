EXCLUSIVE! Manya Singh opens up on auditioning for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 even when down with viral fever, shares about her bond with Nakuul, says, "He is the nicest, kind-hearted and the sweetest person I have ever met"

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is known for bringing a variety of shows and changing the face of television time and again.

The diva who wowed the viewers with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, once again brought back the show's new season with a new flavour.

This time, Ekta Kapoor roped in the iconic jodi of the small screens Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar.

The duo teamed up once again for the show's season 2 and the viewers are loving it.

The show has seen a talented bunch of actors and Manya Singh is one of them.

The actress plays the role of Sandy, the youngest sister of Priya in the show.

Sandy is one of the most loved characters in the show and it is a pure delight to see her heartwarming scenes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Manya who spoke in length about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

What was your reaction when you got a call for Sandy's role?

I was very happy when I got a call. It was one of my favourite shows in the past. However, I was not able to follow the first season that much as I was quite young and was busy with my studies and all. It was a great show. I was down with a fever when I got a call for this role. The casting director had asked me if I could send an audition video for Sandy's role. I was very happy and I told my mom about it. My mom was like I have to give an audition at any cost. I shot for the video somehow as I was in Haryana at that time. It was a monologue that was given to me. Honestly, I wasn't expecting to get a call as I thought my audition was not up-to-the-mark. My casting director called me and asked if I was locked for the role, would I be able to come to Mumbai. I was a little nervous as I had to come back after a long gap. I just said yes without thinking much as I had relatives here. Everything happened very quickly and I didn't get much time to think about it. It was like a dream come true for me.

What were your thoughts when you came to know that you will be working with Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar?

I was very nervous. The character that I am playing is an extremely important part of the show. Sandy has her own track and individuality in this show.

I really loved Nakuul sir in Ishqbaaaz. I watched Disha di in Woh Apna Sa. I used to like her a lot post that. I have already seen all my co-stars in various shows before. It was a very big responsibility for me to be up to the mark. I had a fan moment with all the actors.

I met Disha di the first time when my look test was going on. She was coming out of the makeup room. I was star struck seeing her as she is so pretty. She nicely greeted me. And then she introduced herself. It was a small meeting but a beautiful one.

I met Nakuul sir for the first time when he came to the Sood house. I didn't interact much with him but we just greeted each other. Then there was a scene with him. And I have to say that Nakuul Mehta sir is one of the nicest people and a kind-hearted sweetest person I have ever met. He is so down-to-earth that I didn't feel scared talking to him. Each and every actor in our show enjoy their respective stardoms but they never show that.

I referred Nakuul as Sir, so he asked me to call him by his name. Obviously, I refused but then he said that he will also refer to me as 'Ma'am'. Since then, he calls me 'Ma'am' and I call him Sir.

What new can the viewers expect from Sandy's character?

Yes, there is an interesting track ahead that will focus on Sandy. She is representing the stage where she has just entered into adulthood and has crossed a teenage phase. Sandy is very cool and trendy. She can do anything for Priya. Several layers of Sandy's life will be uncovered soon in the future track. I hope people will like it.

Manya has previously been a part of Hitler Didi.

