Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Ashi Singh and Namish Taneja talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru

MUMBAI: On March 23, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers in Lahore Jail. The trio’s bent towards revolution was markedly different from Gandhi’s nonviolence-related policies. But their work was crucial in achieving freedom from the hands of the Britishers. Martyrs’ Day is celebrated on every March 23 of the year to remember the brave, young freedom fighters. Appreciating the sacrifices made by these freedom revolutionaries, Zee TV actors- Ashi Singh from Meet, and Namish Taneja from Maitree shared their thoughts on the same.

Ashi Singh, who essays the role of Meet Hooda in Zee TV’s Meet mentioned, “Every year,23rd March is remembered as the day when three brave freedom revolutionaries- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar, were hanged to death by Britishers. This day is basically celebrated in memory of freedom fighters who laid down their lives to navigate India to be independent. We have been taught about this day since childhood, and I believe it that we are able to live freely only because of all the sacrifices and struggles they have gone through. And I feel every Indian will always be grateful to them.”

Namish Taneja, who essays the role of Ashish in Zee TV’s Maitree also mentioned, “We celebrated this day in the memory of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar because they sacrificed their life for India’s freedom. Their immolation helped galvanize the Indian independence movement. When I was in school, I have studied a lot about them, but of course we understand their sacrifice much better after growing up. I feel it’s important for everyone to remember all the valiant warriors who fought and sacrificed their lives for our country.”