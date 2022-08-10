Exclusive! This Martyr’s Day, Zee TV actors Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare talk about the sacrifices made by India’s freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh,Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru

Manav Gohil and Aishwarya Khare

MUMBAI: On March 23, 1930, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, andSukhdev Thapar were hanged to death by the Britishers in Lahore Jail. Thetrio’s bent towards revolution was markedly different from Gandhi’snonviolence-related policies. But their work was crucial in achieving freedomfrom the hands of the Britishers. Martyrs’ Day is celebrated on every March 23of the year to remember the brave, young freedom fighters. Appreciating thesacrifices made by these freedom revolutionaries, Zee TV actors- Manav Gohil from Main Hoon Aparajita, Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi, shared their thoughts on the same. Actor Manav Gohil who essays the role of Akshay in Zee TV's Main HoonAparajita mentioned, "Remembering the brave hearts of India has alwaysbeen rejuvenating for the youth of our country, and to learn about thesacrifices made by the revolutionary freedom fighters- Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev,and Rajguru. Their monumental contribution towards the freedom of our country,and stories, still inspires one and all and makes us proud. On the occasion ofMartyr's Day, we pay our respects to these great martyrs' supreme sacrifice,and I am sure every citizen of this country will always remain indebted to themfor attaining the freedom.”

Aishwarya Khare who essays the role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi mentioned, “Since childhood, we have been learning about the independence and what all people had to go through to be free after all. In every India’s freedom story there are three fighters who are always mentioned, and they are the iconic- Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar. Their contribution to the country inspires many of us and make us feel grateful for it even today. All our nation’s heroes’ sacrifices have led us to live this democratic life and it still give me goosebumps thinking about what all they had to go through. When I was a kid, I used to sit with my family, every now and then and watch all the patriotic movies. And we should always celebrate and remember the contribution of the fighters who have fought for our freedom against the Britishers.”

