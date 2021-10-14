EXCLUSIVE! Masshe Uddin Qureshi joins the cast of Inspector Avinash starring Randeep Hooda

MUMBAI: Randeep Hooda is all set to make his digital debut with his upcoming web series titled Inspector Avinash, ever since the project was out the fans are eagerly waiting for the show.

And now keeping the promise to serve some exclusive information we reported that Actor Brijesh Karanwal is all set to share screen space with Randeep Hooda in the web series Inspector Avinash. Yes you had white actor Brijesh Karanwal who is known for RamLeela (2013), Mangal Ho (2017) and Kadakh (2019) will be seen playing an anti-corruption Bureau chief in the web series Inspector Avinash. (Also Read: Aww! WATCH Juhi Parmar's daughter's heart-melting reaction to her mother's homecoming after 2 months)

Well, we now hear that actor Masshe Uddin Qureshi, who is seen in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi will also be seen in the series. He will play a negative role of Guddu Cockroach. The series will air on Jio.

Masshe has earlier been a part of various projects in Bollywood and is best known for his stint in Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya as Salman’s best friend!

How much excited are you with the show and the actor Brijesh Karanwal?

The series will also feature Mahesh Manjrekar, Urvashi Rautela, Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

