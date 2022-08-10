Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!

Shagun is a multi-talented young rising star, who started her career as a contestant on the hit dance show for Sony TV Super Dancer.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 23:14
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days. 

Nazara Channel is a new GEC that rolled out new shows that are all set to introduce new shows.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Balveer Returns fame Shagun Singh roped in for Peninsula’s next for Dangal TV

The channel is now gearing up for a new show produced by Dipika Chikhlia.

Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

As per sources, Shagun Singh of Mast Mauli fame has been roped in to play the lead in the Dipika Chikhlia-produced show Dharamputra Nandini’.

Dharamputra Nandini is the tentative title for the show.

Shagun is a multi-talented young rising star, who started her career as a contestant on the hit dance show for Sony TV Super Dancer. She was a very popular contestant and then went on to be a part of Balveer Returns as well, and after that played the lead role in the show Mast Mauli by Penninsula Pictures. 

The show Dharamputra Nandini will air on Nazara channel, and is produced by DCT Productions.

Other details about the show are not yet but we will be sure to update.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Radhika Muthukumar to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet’s next for Nazara Channel

Shagun Singh Shagun Super dancer Super Dancer Super Dancer chapter 2 Sony TV Dangal TV Peninsula Pictures Balveer Returns SAB TV Dharam Nandini Dipika Chikhlia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 23:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Mast Mauli fame Shagun Singh to play the lead in DCT productions next’s next Dharam Nandini for Nazara TV!
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.A lot of new shows are in the...
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Ali and Marjeena come face-to-face but here’s the twist
MUMBAI:  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Junooniyatt: Must read! Jahaan FINALLY confesses his feelings to Elahi, Jordan becomes a new challenge
MUMBAI:  Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Pandya Store: Emotional Twist! Dhara to finally come face to face with her mother!
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Exclusive! “I am grateful to makers to play Mehrunnisa” Sauraseni Maitra
MUMBAI:Actress Sauraseni Maitra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her craft and her looks, she is indeed...
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
Recent Stories
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2
BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’
From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3; Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have come a long way, check out the story
From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3; Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have come a long way, check out the story
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Kapil Sharma and team to fly off too the United States of America for this special reason; show to go off air
grace the show to promote
The Kapil Sharma Show : Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke”
Exclusive! Adnan Khan talks about preparing for an emotional scene and reveals if he is worried about his personal life becoming
Exclusive! Adnan Khan talks about preparing for an emotional scene and reveals if he is worried about his personal life becoming public
Breaking! Zee TV’s Meet is not going Off-Air, show to get a completely new Look with a new cast! Details Inside!
Breaking! Zee TV’s Meet is not going Off-Air, show to get a completely new Look with a new cast! Details Inside!