Exclusive! MasterChef India contestants to get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in the upcoming Holi Special

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide, including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

Now, there’s going to be a Holi special episode, where it’s not just going to be colourful, but audience will also get to see some renowned Sous chefs.

The team of MasterChef will be celebrating the festival of Holi together, making some delectable meals. Later, the top 9 home cooks will get a chance to work with Sous Chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin, and Chinu aka Shilarna Vaze.

The contestants will have to prepare a three-course meal with the Sous chefs that will be paired with. Surely, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the contestant and they will all make the best of it.

Will the home cooks be able to prove their skills in this challenge?

