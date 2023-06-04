Exclusive! MasterChef India Season 7 winner Nayanjyoti Saikia reveals which judge he would want to work with in future and shares his best memory on the show

Nayanjyoti Saikia emerged as the winner of the show and took the trophy and prize money home. Tellychakkar got in touch with Nayanjyoti and asked him which judge he would like to work with interest future and he also revealed his best memory on the show.
MASTERCHEF


MUMBAI:    MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and audience love watching it as various people from around the country participate and showcase their cooking talent.

The top three contestants were Nayanjyoti Saikia, Santa Pawan Sharma and Suvarna Bagul.

Nayanjyoti Saikia was announced as the winner of the show and he took the trophy home, along with the prize money of Rs. 25 Lakhs.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Nayanjyoti and asked him which judge he would like to work with in future and he also revealed his best memory on the show.

Which is the best memory of yours in the show?

When the family episode took place, it was a very emotional time for me. I didn’t cry seeing my dad, but when the other contestant’s family members came, I couldn't control myself. That was a very special episode for me as we got to meet our family members. I met papa after a really long time it was a very emotional moment for me.

What are you going to miss about the show?

I am going to miss MasterChef's pantry, as there are so many ingredients in it. You wouldn’t get so many options are home. So, I am going to miss that the most.

The one dish that you cannot prepare and you run away from it?

I don’t like bitter gourd. I can make it, but I hate it. I don't eat vegetables when it is prepared at home. I cook it if my mom tells me to, but I don’t taste it.

Which is the one judge you would want to work with in future? 

I want to work with all the three judges as their judgment and perception are very different and I want to learn a lot. Chef Vikas knows how to present Indian food. Chef Garima teaches us to manipulate ingredients and bring them in a new form. Chef Ranveer can be called a Wikipedia of cooking, as he has so much knowledge. He knows the history of every ingredient and the knowledge he has is commendable.

Well, there is no doubt that Nayanjyoti Saikia deserves to win the show as every dish he prepared was innovative and tasty. The judges couldn’t resist his food at times.

Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia, Tellychakkar wishes you the best for your future.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read : MasterChef India Season 7: Congratulations! Nayanjyoti Saikia emerges as the winner of the show

 

 

 

 

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

