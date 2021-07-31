EXCLUSIVE! Mausam Dubey and Rumi Khan roped in for Doordarshan's show Swaraj

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

A lot of new shows are being launched by various channels.

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Doordarshan is all set to launch a new show soon.

The popular channel has had a wide reach to the viewers ever since the beginning.

We have heard that popular film and TV actors Mausam Dubey and Rumi Khan are roped in for pivotal roles on the show.

ALSO READ: Gajendra Chauhan and Kishori Shahane roped in for a new web film

Nothing has been revealed about Mausam Dubey and Rumi Khan's roles yet.

We will soon be back with some interesting details on this development.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Harshita Ruhela to join the cast of Contiloe’s next titled Swaraj