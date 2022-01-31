EXCLUSIVE! 'Mayank and I are SOUL BROTHERS' Vansh aka Sharan Anandani OPENS UP on his offscreen bonds with Harshad, Pranali, Mayank and his favourite actor in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The show has been an inspiration for family values and many love stories. From the first installation with Akshara and Naitik, the story had been ahead of its time, then came Naira and Kartik the most super hit Jodi of the show, they even have Kaira Day on their couple name. Now, with AbhiRa aka Abhimanyu and Akshara, the show is reaching new heights.

There is one more story blooming with Abhira, that is Reem and Vansh. We got in touch with the cutest of all, Vansh aka Sharan Anandani; the charmer had some interesting things to share about the show and more, check it out:

When we talk about your bond with Kairav, now with you and Mayank it has grown, tell us something about it?

We are the best of friends on sets, he is my brother in reality. I keep telling him that we were brothers who got lost in Kumbh Mela. We have all our meals together, sharing our experiences. We have been there for each other. Mayank and I have such mutual love and the bonding that we have is really beautiful and natural. I just hope this bond goes longer and get stronger.

When we talk about the star couple Harshad and Pranali, How has your bond been with them, even Karishma?

Off-camera we are really close, it's a great friendship with them. Getting to know them is been really elating. They have been those few who have been very down to earth, polite and very passionate about their work. We have partied together too, in Udaipur, we used to shoot for long hours, had dinner together, partied and this got us all a lot closer. Even with Harshad, he is a very nice guy, I have never seen such a hardworking person in my life. I still remember in Udaipur, while we were all tired after the long day he was gearing up with his bag for the gym at 1 AM. I even told him, hats off to your dedication.

Who has been your favourite character from the show?

I love a lot of them on screen, the most favourite would be Pranali, and offscreen it is surely Mayank, my brother. They are both such amazing actors.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Manish apologises to everyone present at the party and announces that the Goenkas and Birlas will never come together for anything.

