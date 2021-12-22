Exclusive: Meenakshi Mani and Minakshi Kashyup in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Here we are back with an exclusive update from the television world!

SAB TV’s cop-based drama Maddam Sir, which has witnessed many popular stars playing important cameos in the show, will once again welcome new entries.

According to our sources, Meenakshi Mani, who is known for her stint in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se and Bengali actress Minakshi Kashyup have been roped in for the show. They both will be seen playing cameos.

We could not get through the actresses for a comment.

Maddam Sir is produced by Jay Mehta and Kinnari Mehta under the banner of Jay Mehta Productions. It has managed to keep the viewers entertained with its light-hearted value driven content. The show which stars Gulki Joshi, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sonali Naik and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles, addresses social issues through the eyes of four dynamic women police officers who take every challenge as it comes and solve cases with jazbaat.

