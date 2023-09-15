Exclusive! Meera Deosthale talks about her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and reveals if she would participate in Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI : Meera Deosthale is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Udaan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vidya etc.

For quite some time, the actress has been away from the screen and is not doing much work and the fans miss watching her on screen.

TellyChkkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and if she is interested in doing any reality show.

What do you have to say about Vijayendra Kumeria as he did praise you in our interview?

We have worked for three and a half years together. Whatever I have learnt, I have learnt from him and I had a best experience. We keep on meeting and have had good time together. We are the same and the audience loved our chemistry and whenever I get the opportunity, I would love to work with him. He is by far my favourite co - actor.

What are your upcoming projects? Are you very choosy with your work?

I am not choosing. It's just that certain things take time. My last character had a different shade and now, I need to do something different, so it takes time. I want to do a good job. I love doing television and very soon, I shall be back on screen.

Many actors are doing reality shows. Any plans to do it?

I would love to do the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and I was also offered the show. But then I was already committed to another show, so I couldn't do it. I love watching all the reality shows, especially Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am a huge fan of the show. My weekend is sorted and I love Rohit Shetty as a host. I don't think I can do any reality show as I am not Bigg Boss material. For KKK, one needs to be gutsy as I am scared of reptiles and heights. So, I don't want to make a fool out of myself.

Well, there is no doubt that Meera Deosthale is one of the beloved actors and she has made it clear that she won't do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

