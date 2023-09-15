Exclusive! Meera Deosthale talks about her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and reveals if she would participate in Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi

Meera Deosthale is a well known actress and she is best known for her role in the serial Udaan. TellyChkkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what is her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and if she is interested in doing any reality show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 06:30
MEERA

MUMBAI :  Meera Deosthale is a well known actress of television and she has a massive fan following.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Udaan, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Vidya etc.

For quite some time, the actress has been away from the screen and is not doing much work and the fans miss watching her on screen.

( ALSO READ :Meera Deosthale: I don't like comparing myself to anyone

TellyChkkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her bond with Vijayendra Kumeria and if she is interested in doing any reality show.

What do you have to say about Vijayendra Kumeria as he did praise you in our interview?

We have worked for three and a half years together. Whatever I have learnt, I have learnt from him and I had a best experience. We keep on meeting and have had good time together. We are the same and the audience loved our chemistry and whenever I get the opportunity, I would love to work with him. He is by far my favourite co - actor.

What are your upcoming projects? Are you very choosy with your work?

I am not choosing. It's just that certain things take time. My last character had a different shade and now, I need to do something different, so it takes time. I want to do a good job. I love doing television and very soon, I shall be back on screen.

Many actors are doing reality shows. Any plans to do it?  

I would love to do the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and I was also offered the show. But then I was already committed to another show, so I couldn't do it. I love watching all the reality shows, especially Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am a huge fan of the show. My weekend is sorted and I love Rohit Shetty as a host. I don't think I can do any reality show as I am not Bigg Boss material. For KKK, one needs to be gutsy as I am scared of reptiles and heights. So, I don't want to make a fool out of myself.

Well, there is no doubt that Meera Deosthale is one of the beloved actors and she has made it clear that she won't do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

For more news and updates on television and Movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : CONGRATULATIONS! Meera Deosthale is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week!

Meera Deosthale Vijayendra Kumeria Bigg Boss Khatron Ke Khiladi Salman Khan Rohit Shetty Colors Jio Cinemas TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/20/2023 - 06:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wagle Ki Duniya: Hurdles! Rajesh upset with another major inexpense for Vandana’s treatment
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social...
AMAZING! Check out the cool Sunglasses sported by our TV actresses
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another lifestyle story from the telly world. We always like to be at the...
Katha Ankahee: Major Drama!Viaan comes to know Teji and Maya’s evil intentions
MUMBAI:  Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Muskaan furious with Akshara and Abhimanyu’s one night stand
MUMBAI:  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Yuvika reaches closer to the truth, DJ gets an alert
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and fans loved the way he played the game.Later,...
Recent Stories
Nikita
Woah! Nikita Dutta is a beach baby and these pictures prove it
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Kya Baat Hai! This is what Rohit Shetty had to say about Shiv Thakare
Divyanka
WOW! Divyanka Tripathi reveals who is the person who introduced her to the media industry, shares about how she was as a child and much more
Sumit
Must read! From Sumit Sambhal Lega to Jassi Jaise Koi Nahi, these TV shows are remakes of popular international shows, read to know more
Raja Chaudhary
EXCLUSIVE! Raja Chaudhary opens up on why he never revealed his side of story to the world just like ex-wife Shweta Tiwari, says, ''What's the use of that when my marriage and relationship is over?''
ADITI BHAGAT
Exclusive! “The love which I have been receiving on Instagram or any social media, all people coming up to me and appreciating me in person has been amazing because I wasn't expecting that", Aditi Bhagat aka Asma of Udaariyaan talks about the show and mor
Vishal
Exclusive! “I was an out-and-out a positive guy in Meet, he was supportive; but there is variety in this role”, Vishal Gandhi on his new show Tose Naina Milaike, his character and more