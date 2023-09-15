Exclusive! Meet actor Minakshi Kashyap roped in for Zee Tv's Kyunki saas maa bahut beti hoti hai

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows. As per sources, actress Minakshi has been roped in for the show
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 09:55
Kyunki Saas

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV aired the first episode of the show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu BetiHoti Hai’ and the audience gave it a thumbs up.

The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia.

The show is produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Piya Abhimani fame Vaishali Arora roped in for D

As per sources, actress Minakshi has been roped in for the show, not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show. 

She would be playing a grey character that will be bringing a lot twists and turns in the show.

She is well known actress best known for her roles in serials like Bhagya Lakshmi, Meet, Madam Sir, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc. 

Well, it will be interesting to see with Minakshi's entry what twists and turns would come on the show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia bags Zee Tv's upcoming show Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

 


 

Nitin Vakharia Sweetu Panjwani Daksh RanaHet Thakkar Ayush Shrivastav Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai Manasi Joshi Roy Navika Kotia Vibhuti Thakur Shrenu Parikh Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Mahesh Pandey Gurdev Bhalla TellyChakkar Priyamvada Pandey Harsh Usdadiya Yash Garg Minakshi Kashyap
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/25/2023 - 09:55

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
MUMBAI: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadda are married, the pictures of the wedding ceremony are getting viral all over...
EXCLUSIVE! Are Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti dating?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We have always been at...
Exclusive! Keh Doon Tumhein actress Swati Tarar joins Shabana Azmi and Shalini Pandey for Netflix’s upcoming series ‘Dabba Cartel’
MUMBAI: Digital content is being churned out in full force given the consumption rate and production houses are...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Misunderstandings! Ishaan upset with Shantanu standing for Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Harini once again the victim of physical abuse
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Hawwt! These pictures actress Ruhi Singh are too hot to handle
MUMBAI:  Actress Ruhi Singh is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting space.  She is one such star...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Must Read! Is Priyanka Chopra really busy that she could not make it to Parineeti Chopra's wedding, check out the latest post of Priyanka Chopra
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya and Rohit
EXCLUSIVE! Are Bhagya Lakshmi fame Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti dating?
Pari Sharma
EXCLUSIVE! Child actress Pari Sharma to enter Nazara TV's show Laal Banarasi
Kiku
Sad! Kiku Sharda loses both his parents; writes a heart wrenching emotional post, “Thoda ruk jaate…”
Namita Thapar
Shark Tank India 3: Uff! Namita Thapar grooves to ‘Jhumka’ on sets post pack-up, says “My newfound love…”, watch video
KHATRON KE KHILADI
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Shiv Thakare and Arjit Taneja get this special power in the show
AMITABH BACHCHAN
Wow! Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he wanted to give his salary to his parents after bagging his first film