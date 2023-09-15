Exclusive! Meet actor Minakshi Kashyap roped in for Zee Tv's Kyunki saas maa bahut beti hoti hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days.

Zee TV has been home to so many popular and iconic shows and continues to entertain audiences with its plethora of great shows.

Zee TV aired the first episode of the show ‘Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu BetiHoti Hai’ and the audience gave it a thumbs up.

The show marks the return of actress Manasi Joshi Roy. It also stars Vibhuti Thakur and Navika Kotia.

The show is produced by Gurodev Bhalla Productions.

As per sources, actress Minakshi has been roped in for the show, not much is known about her character but she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

She would be playing a grey character that will be bringing a lot twists and turns in the show.

She is well known actress best known for her roles in serials like Bhagya Lakshmi, Meet, Madam Sir, Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey etc.

Well, it will be interesting to see with Minakshi's entry what twists and turns would come on the show.

