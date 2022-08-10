Exclusive! Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Meet and Manmeet do the aarti together, Shagun sidelined

MUMBAI:In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adore their chemistry. Meet Hooda is facing a tough time now being trapped and held hostage and is willing to fight the situation. The show recently went through some major plot shifts.

Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has a gripping plot and manages to create a space for itself in the hearts of the audience. The audience eagerly awaits every episode.

Jasodha points out to Manmeet that since the time Meet has entered the house, everyone’s behaviour has changed.

Later, Sundari and Anuja go to the market where Anuja looks at a father and son and tells Sundari that one day, when she (Anuja) will become a boy, her father will also love her like this.

Sundari tells her that he will proudly call you ‘Anuj’.

In the upcoming episode, Shagun and Manmeet do aarti together. They both love each other and when pandit ji is about to make Shagun wear the garland, Meet suddenly comes there and says that she is the wife and so she is supposed to wear it. By that time, the garland ends up on Meet. Manmeet feels forced to do the aarti with Meet.

How will Shagun react to this?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.