Exclusive! Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was the first show after Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor: Amrapali Gupta

MUMBAI: Meet- Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet was unconventional and off-beat. The show will now go off-air on November 14 after entertaining the masses for more than two years now.

Amrapali Gupta, who has been a part of the starcast, spoke exclusively to TellyChakkar about her experience shooting for the show and how much she will miss her co-actors. Amrapali shared, “It has been an amazing experience. Everyone from the actors, unit to the production house has just been amazing. I think this was the first show after my stint with Teen Bahuraaniyaan where I gelled well with each and every actor!”

Talking about her bond with Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey, who are the lead actors of the show, Amrapali stated, “Ashi is a darling. She is very warm and makes everyone feel comfortable. She does not have a starry attitude. She is very humble and down to earth. I have worked with Shagun in the past where I had done a cameo in Tujhse Hai Raabta. He is also very down to earth.”

When asked about the kind of roles she would prefer to do in future, Amrapali mentioned, “I have had a good experience shooting with Gul Khan and if there is a show offered from her, I would definitely love to be a part of it. I have been doing negative roles and Tanveer’s character in Qubool Hai set a benchmark for me as a vamp. Prior to Qubool Hai, I did positive roles but now I am offered negative roles.

I will definitely take up the role of an antagonist of offered to me but I would also love to play a positive role.”

