EXCLUSIVE! Meet Fame Pratham Kunwar joins the cast of StarPlus' Rajjo

Hurt by Arjun's words, she jumps out the window but Arjun saves her just in time and decides about hiding her temporarily. However, it is said that Rajjo will somehow be the reason behind Arjun and Urvashi's wedding being called off.

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 20:33
MUMBAI: Many new shows are being launched and StarPlus too came up with this new show. Bits and Bots media has come up with this new show which was launched on the 22nd August.

The show seems promising and begins with an interesting concept.

We have exclusively learnt that Meet fame Pratham Kunwar joins the cast of Rajjo in an extremely interesting character. He will playing a role named Rocky who has hots for his sister in law. It is surely going to be interesting how he will bring a turmoil in Arjun and Rajjo's lives. 

Currently, we see that there is Arjun and Urvashi’s engagement ceremony going on and even though Rajjo tries to escape, she is caught. Now, Arjun gets a hold of her and insults her.

Hurt by Arjun’s words, she jumps out the window but Arjun saves her just in time and decides to hide her temporarily. However, it is said that Rajjo will somehow be the reason behind Arjun and Urvashi’s wedding being called off.

Madhumalti is somehow who likes to engage with the likes of people from a similar economical background and might not like Rajjo.

What happens now?

Latest Video