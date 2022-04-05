EXCLUSIVE! Meet Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin's Mohit aka Vihan Verma's real life Sonali and Omkar

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must Watch! Shivani and Rajeev come up with plan, Virat and Sai to do Kanyadaan

As we all know the most mischievous guy on the show is Mohit aka Vihan Verma, well the actor has been a part of the industry for quite some time and his stint with Ghum is much applauded. Little did you know, the dapper has the cutest nickname at home, he is called Tinku with love. The adorable Tinku's offscreen family isn't as big as Ghum but we couldn't wait to meet them, check it out:

Vihan stays with his parents, and it's just the three, we spoke to the dapper about the family he revealed, that there is a huge difference between my onscreen and offscreen family firstly it's not that big, it is just me, mom and dad. And my parents are not as toxic as the onscreen ones (laughs). My mother is quite chill and less hyperactive than Sonali for sure.

While sharing further he revealed one quality that he would love to see in his mom, that Sonali has, 'I would want to see my mother being a little more active towards me and show more concern how Sonali does for Mohit, she would even fight his battles, while my mom pushes me to do things on my own. So yes, I would love to see her get more protective.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Must Watch! Shivani and Rajeev come up with plan, Virat and Sai to do Kanyadaan

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com