EXCLUSIVE! Meet Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Lovestory's Aditya Deshmukh AKA Faizi of Sab TV's upcoming show Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back again with interesting insight from the world of entertainment.

SAB TV is all set to roll out a new show Ziddi Dil Maane Na soon.

The first promo of the show is already out and fans are eagerly waiting for the show to hit the small screens soon.

Starring an ensemble cast, the show has Shaleen Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Kaveri Priyam, Aditya Deshmukh, Simple Kaul and others leading the charge.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is set against the backdrop of SAF (Special Action Force) Camp, and revolves around an ensemble of characters - a young team of trained and civilian volunteers; who find love and explore budding romance in their lives while trying to fulfil their own aspirations, figuring a way to fit in and survive at the camp.

Tellychakkar got candid with one of the leads of the show, Aditya Deshmukh AKA Faizi to know about his journey and on the upcoming show.

Aditya says, '' Well..it has been a roller-coaster ride for me so far.. I feel extremely blessed to have worked with one of the best directors and actors in the industry. Right from my debut show, I have been working non-stop to prove my mettle.''

On his bonding with co-stars on the show, '' I have worked with Shaalein Malhotra before on Vikram Bhatt's web series Boys Night Out..so we go back a long way..we instantly connected and its always fun to work with someone you bond so well with..I also share a great bond with Kunal Karan Kapoor, Kaveri Priyam and Diljott. My chemistry with Simple Kaul is something the viewers will love.. we gel extremely well and that will eventually reflect on the screen.''

The actor signs off, '' The show will be something Indian Television has never experienced before.. the producers are taking the show on a very high level and as actors, we feel responsible for giving our 100% to it and the best will come forth.''

Aditya Deshmukh won several accolades for his central character 'Vikas' in Naati Pinki Ki Lambi Love Story. The actor has been a popular face in Marathi Cinema as well as known for his roles in shows like Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, Yeh Hai Chahtein to name a few.

Well, Aditya AKA Agent Faizi has already set the hearts racing after the show's teaser, the wait for the show is surely going to be tough hereon!

Are you excited to watch Agent Faizi's pairing with Koel on the show?

Comment and tell us

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.