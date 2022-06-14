EXCLUSIVE! Meet's actor Chandan Anand JOINS the cast of Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in a pivotal role

The channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba- Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

Chandan Anand

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

 We all know that the year 2022 kickstarted a few months ago and the channels have already launched several new TV shows.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

Additionally, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We had exclusively updated about Sheezan Mohd and Chhoti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina joining the cast of Alibaba in a pivotal role. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Well, now the breaking news is that actor Chandan Anand is all set to join the cast in a pivotal role. As per sources, he will be playing the character of Saddam which is extremely crucial for the show. We have seen Chandan Anand in various projects on TV and OTT. He was much applauded for his performance in Barrister Babu. Are you all excited to see him in this one?

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 
 

Latest Video