EXCLUSIVE! Meet's actor Chandan Anand JOINS the cast of Sony SAB's Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul in a pivotal role

We all know that the year 2022 kickstarted a few months ago and the channels have already launched several new TV shows.

Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows.

We had exclusively reported that Hats Off Productions, which is currently bankrolling the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya, is all set to come up with a new show soon. It will be a women-centric show and actress Karun Pandey is locked for the lead role.

Additionally, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon. Peninsula Pictures will be bringing another fantasy fiction drama series. The show's title is Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul and it will be based on the popular story Alibaba and the forty thieves.

We had exclusively updated about Sheezan Mohd and Chhoti Sarrdaarni's Vineet Raina joining the cast of Alibaba in a pivotal role. Further details about their characters are yet to be disclosed.

Well, now the breaking news is that actor Chandan Anand is all set to join the cast in a pivotal role. As per sources, he will be playing the character of Saddam which is extremely crucial for the show. We have seen Chandan Anand in various projects on TV and OTT. He was much applauded for his performance in Barrister Babu. Are you all excited to see him in this one?

Peninsula Pictures has produced several hit shows in the past like Hero - Gayab Mode On, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Paramavatar Shri Krishna, Vishkanya, Dev Season 1 and 2, Nima Denzongpa, and many more.

