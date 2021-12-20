EXCLUSIVE! Meet's Kunal aka Pratham Kunwar takes a break from the show

MUMBAI: The show is touted to be a remake of the popular Bengali show Bokul Kotha. It is the story of Meet, a tomboyish girl, who looks after all the responsibilities of her family. After much drama and confusion, she gets married to Meet who has rejected around 40 women already.

Well in the current track of the show we saw that Manushi shall reveal that she is pregnant with Kunal's child and now the family members decide that they should get married. They are completely unaware of their previous marriage. So now, Manushi and Kunal are all set to get re-married over a lie of pregnancy. Kunal's real nature will be revealed to Manushi. He was just behind her for money and her jewelry, and that he is not a rich guy!

Now the exclusive news is that Pratham takes a break from the show. We got in touch with the actor to which he revealed that "My track will have a break for some time. My track will be back after a month , that’s what I have been told from the makers. Hopefully will be back soon."

What will Manushi do now?

