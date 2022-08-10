Exclusive! Megha Ray aka Radhika of Sapno Ki Chhalaang opens up about auditioning for the show and shifting between characters, says “So for this one, I began with a clean slate as much as I could”!

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television’s fiction offering 'Sapnon Ki Chhalaang' brings viewers the story of a girl of today who is determined to succeed in her dream company, and she has one simple question to ask – why can’t a girl take her Sapnon ki Chhalaang to an alien city to accomplish this?

Megha Ray is an actor to look out for. She has been in shows like Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Apna Time Bhi Aayega, and Rang Jaun Tere Rang Mein where she gave some amazing performances and was appreciated by the audience.

She plays the role of the protagonist Radhika in the new show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her new show, her character, and more.

How were you approached for the show, did you have to give an audition?

This specific the very normal way that I get cast. Usually, I was approached with the audition for it. When I was first approached for the audition, I was shooting for my previous show. I couldn't focus on it at that point, so I didn't think about it. And somehow, just after my previous show got over, and just within like five days, they again approached me and I was like, yeah, sure, I'll test for it. And just reading the script of the character was only interesting enough for me. Just felt more real. And it was speaking about careers and dreams. So I got excited about it. Plus, it's the story of an engineer that's something very close to me because I'm myself an engineer. So I could easily connect to it that way. So I gave the audition and I got the part, I was waiting for a show like this, where I could challenge myself.

As an actor, is it easy or difficult for you to get into and out of a character or does it take you time to get into a new character?

It does, actually, a bit. The thing is, I would say the difficult part of it is what I enjoy the most because nothing easy is fun anyway. So what happens is every show has a different demand. Some shows are way more subtle in the way they're going to project the story and the characters. Some shows are way more dramatic. And as an actor, you need to be very flexible and adapt to what the makers are looking for from you. So for this one, I began with a clean slate as much as I could. I just always believe in listening to the director and the writer and the maker first as to what they are expecting without having any assumptions of my own because otherwise, I would just create blocks for myself. So when I started meeting them first, they were very clear about what they were looking for from the story, the performance, and from the character. And it doesn't have to be anything like what I've done before. At the same time, not losing what I am as a person. So I think that's one thing I picked from what my director told me, that just play yourself. But of course. Let the script be your bible and just mold yourself accordingly.

What are the qualities about Radhika as a character that makes her stand out according to you?

If I were in Radhika’s position, I don't know how I would pull off the things she's doing. So to begin with, only I got inspired by the character. The first thing that I love about her is that she has these big ambitions in life. Rather than rebel, she approaches that by figuring it out for herself, rather than rebelling as many kids do if their parents or family don't understand their dreams. Her family has loved and supported Radhika since she was in Jhansi. But now, Now she's somewhere back of her head. She knows that the fact that she wants to go to Mumbai is a huge leap.

And while they've understood everything, they won't understand this. But her mother has been a huge support, and she's very honest with her mom, and she shares everything with her without any formality. But when it comes to the rest of the family, they just don't get her. So she does put her point forward without disrespecting the family, without hurting their feelings in any way. And she's a problem solver. And there are so many hurdles that she has to overcome So I think it's not just a story of a small-town girl. It's the story of a very ambitious girl. And they connect to it because those small, small hurdles that you'll face when you want to chase your dreams are very real.

Megha Ray plays the role of Radhika in the Sony TV show Sapno Ki Chhallaang, produced by Invictus T Mediaworks.

