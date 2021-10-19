EXCLUSIVE! Megha Ray opens up on Apna Time Bhi Aayega going off-air, says, "It shouldn't be dragged beyond its potential"

MUMBAI: Megha Ray was last seen as Rani in Zee TV's popular drama series Apna Time Bhi Aayega.

The actress played the lead role in the show and was lauded for her stellar performance.

Megha became a household name for her exceptional character portrayal. Moreover, her on-screen pairing with Fahmaan Khan became hugely popular among viewers.

Apna Time Bhi Aayega recently went off-air after one year of a successful journey on the small screens.

While diehard fans are missing Megha on the small screens, we are expecting her to make a comeback soon.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Megha, who opened up on Apna Time Bhi Aayeya going off-air and much more.

Thoughts on Apna Time Bhi Aaayega bidding adieu...

I have been a part of that show for almost one year, and that's a pretty long time. A lot of daily soaps haven't done that well due to lockdown and the current scenario, but I feel pretty blessed that our show did well for a year. It was a grand show and had a beautiful story. I am glad the show ended on a good note as I believe that the show should not be dragged beyond the point of its potential and I think our show's biggest highlight was its story. We covered each and every part of the main story. I think it was the best time it went off-air. Anything in life should end in a very respectable space. I definitely miss going on set and being Rani. The character is very close to my heart.

Three wishes in life...

I want to go outside India and travel, maybe to Europe because I have never gone abroad. Due to this COVID situation, I have not been able to go out. I'll maybe go out with my friends or family.

I want to meet the actors who have inspired me and would love to have a conversation with them. I want to see how they work and be around them.

I want one day to have a huge appetite to eat all my favourite dishes that I have not able to have in such a long time. I am a big-time foodie. I would want to eat all my favourite dishes in infinite quantities.

From being an engineer to an actor...

I finished my engineering and did a corporate job for two years and then switched to acting. But having said that, I strongly feel that studies are important. And I want all youngsters to not quit their studies as education is very important. That's like a basic foundation, and if it is strong, you can achieve anything in life. I firmly believe that people should finish their education and then go ahead and do what they want. I am not a trained actor but I am educated and have work ethic.

The actress has previously done Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai co-starring Rohit Suchanti.

