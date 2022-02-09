EXCLUSIVE! Meheck Chahal on her comeback with Naagin 6: It is like my my birth on TV in the fiction space as it is one of the biggest shows

MUMBAI: Maheck Chahal is all over the news these days as she is all set to make her small-screen comeback with Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6.

The actress, who was last seen in the TV czarina's show Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se, will feature in Naagin 6.

It has not been revealed if she is playing a negative or positive role, but she will be playing the character of a naagin.

The show also stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles.

The actress is known for playing some of the most amazing characters in her long career span.

The viewers have great expectations from Maheck with her comeback in Naagin 6.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Maheck got candid about a lot of things related to her show and more.

How excited are you for your comeback with Naagin 6?

I feel like a kid in a candy store as I am extremely excited. I was a part of the show for a long time and was eagerly waiting to tell my fans about it. They used to ask me every day. Moreover, when I was approached for the show, I was very excited. It's a very women-oriented show. Obviously, working with Ekta ji is great,. She takes care of us very well. She portrays the stories so well. It is like my birth on TV in the fiction space as it is one of the biggest shows.

How challenging was it to prepare for the role?

I have only slept for 5 hours for I don't know how many days. It is very hard and the reason behind it is that we are working very hard for such a big brand. The work that is put behind it is much more. Moreover, it takes a lot of time for other things. A lot of time is taken as you can't rush into things. It is not only the main characters but also the supporting characters that are taking effort. The story is going from one character to another and to put all that together, it takes a long time. Every good thing takes time.

How are you gelling with the show's star cast?

It's just amazing. Whenever one signs the show, the actor thinks about how the cast and crew will be. But I am super lucky to be a part of this camp. We all take care of each other very well. If somebody's lacking somewhere, we all support each other. For me, TV is a bit new because I have not done that much fiction on TV. The hours that are spent are really long. The scripts are really long. Sometimes, the scripts and the dialogues can change on the spot. So, to understand such things and work with them, my co-actors have explained to me very well. Tejasswi guides me and she is super cute.

Is this your dream role?

Being an actress, I always wanted to do something. So any role I am given, I direct my complete focus on that. I say yes to every role since I want to portray all types of roles. Here I am playing a strong wonder woman, a kind of goddess. I have played different roles, my dream roles are all those where I get to showcase my talent.

Naagin 6 will hit the small screens on 12th February on Colors.

