Exclusive! Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fame Rutuja Sawant roped in for Shakuntalam Films' next on Colors

Shakuntalam Films is all set to roll out a new show soon on Colors and actress Rutuja Sawant is roped in for the series.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 18:07
Rutuja Sawant

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: Must Read! After Batla House, Ravi Kishan to star in Sunny Deol’s comeback film, Soorya

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Colors is all set to roll out a new show soon and we had exclusively reported a out some tentative star cast who is being approached for the show.

Tina Datta who has been away from the TV space since Daayan in 2018 has been approached for an upcoming fiction show.

The channel is going to roll out a number of new shows in the coming months. 

The new show will be bankrolled by Shakuntalam Films.

We also reported about actress Jiya Shankar has been locked as a lead too in the show.

And now, we have another name which has made it to the list and it is none other than Rutuja Sawant.

The actress is known for her role Mansi in Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Well, the storyline is yet to be revealed. 

We saw Jiya in Kaatelal and Sons and later she hosted Good Night India. 

Also read: Wonderful! Uttaran fame Tina Dutta to return to showbiz with Colors TV’s upcoming project

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar for all the latest updates.
 

Tinaa Datta Uttaran Goodnight India Kaatelal & Sons Jiya Shankar Sony Sab Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Star Plus Mansi Rutuja Sawant TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad! Director Sudhir Mishra’s mother is no more
Yeh Hai Chahatein: What! Preesha’s baby goes missing, Revati’s plan works
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
WOW! Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer Khan learns a new skill for the upcoming track, Check out
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Vin Rana bags an exciting project; details inside
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with an exciting update from the world of television. We have always been at...
Ouch! Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover gets brutally trolled on his 40th birthday
MUMBAI: Shark Tank India’s first season became a super-hit amongst the audience. The show hit a high in a matter of a...
Exclusive! Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fame Rutuja Sawant roped in for Shakuntalam Films' next on Colors
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read:...
Recent Stories
Sad! Director Sudhir Mishra’s mother is no more
Sad! Director Sudhir Mishra’s mother is no more
Latest Video