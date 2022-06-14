Exclusive! Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali fame Rutuja Sawant roped in for Shakuntalam Films' next on Colors

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the Entertainment industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment world.

Colors is all set to roll out a new show soon and we had exclusively reported a out some tentative star cast who is being approached for the show.

Tina Datta who has been away from the TV space since Daayan in 2018 has been approached for an upcoming fiction show.

The channel is going to roll out a number of new shows in the coming months.

The new show will be bankrolled by Shakuntalam Films.

We also reported about actress Jiya Shankar has been locked as a lead too in the show.

And now, we have another name which has made it to the list and it is none other than Rutuja Sawant.

The actress is known for her role Mansi in Star Plus' Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali.

Nothing much is known about her character yet.

Well, the storyline is yet to be revealed.

We saw Jiya in Kaatelal and Sons and later she hosted Good Night India.

