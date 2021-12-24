Exclusive: Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali fame Shivangi Khedkar shares her Christmas plans

MUMBAI: Christmas is just around the corner and it's time for the celebrations to begin. Just like every year, television artists have prepped up for the festival as they gear up to bring in the festival of joy.

Similarly, actress Shivangi Khedkar, who gained immense popularity with the character Pallavi in Star Plus’ Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali celebrates the festival of Christmas with a lot of zeal and excitement.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shivangi to know her plans for this Christmas and she shared, “Well, this time I have very simple plans as I have recently shifted to a new house and I have a lot of work pending. However, I have asked my Mehendi Hai Rachne Wali co-stars who are all free so we can visit Mount Mary Church.”

(Also read: "We wish you a Merry Christmas!!!" Actors of Sony Entertainment Television’s spread their Christmas cheer this festive season!)

What is the one thing that comes to your mind when you hear the word Christmas? Christmas means cheat day for me and hogging sweets and cakes. Christmas for me is good food since I am a big foodie and celebrating the festival. Back in Pune I used to visit my friend’s places and now in Mumbai I will catch up with my co-stars.”

Any fond memories of the festival from your childhood? “I had a friend named Alisha in my engineering college and she had called all of us for lunch. I still remember her mom cooking delicious food for us. We ate so much and had a lot of fun.”

Here’s wishing Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to our readers!

(Also read: &TV artists reveal their Santa secrets)