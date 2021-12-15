EXCLUSIVE! Mehnaz Shroff replaces Jasjeet Babbar in Kundali Bhagya, here's what the actress has to share

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya has been one of the most popular television shows. This super hit daily soap has had a loyal fan base for three years. Even the pandemic couldn’t change its position on the TRP charts with its super-engrossing twists.

We had exclusively updated the fans about the leap in Kundali Bhagya and how Sherlyn tells Preeta that Pihu got to know that the latter is responsible for her kidnap that’s why she killed Pihu. Preeta tries to prove that Sonakshi killed Pihu but Karan refuses to believe her. Luthra's blamed Preeta for Pihu's death and throw her out of the house. Preeta will return to Luthra's house after 2 years to claim her rights in a new look. However, Prithvi will be present at Luthra's house along with others and will say that the house does not belong to her.

Now the exclusive news is that Mehnaz Shroff replaced Jasjeet Babbar as Jaanki aunty in the show. We got in touch with the actress and asked her about her entry, 'I am really excited to be a part of the show, it is a great responsibility to continue such a great character in the show.'

We asked her about her experience on shooting to which she revealed 'Everyone on the set are really sweet, it is just the beginning but I am really excited to be a part of the team.'

Well, we can't wait to see more of Mehnaz Shroff as Jaanki Aunty in the show.

