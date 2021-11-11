EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali fans to receive GOOD NEWS?

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show has become everyone's favourite in no time. South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi respectively in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

The heartbreaking news is that the show is going off-air and the show's producer Sandip Sikcand confirmed that the show will go off-air on the 27th of November.

We also spoke to the show's cast, revealing their reaction on the news, now the exclusive is that a source close to the show revealed that the show might have a small extension maybe a few days more as the maker wants to give a suitable ending to the show.

This will surely be a treat for the fans to cherish their favourite Raghav and Pallavi. It is also speculated that the last episodes will be a sheer treat for their fans with Raghav and Pallavi's maximum scenes.

Are you all also waiting to see how the show will end just like us?

