EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Shivangi Khedkar APPROACHED for Naagin 6?

While teasing fans, Ekta Kapoor revealed that she is coming back with Naagin's 6th season and revealed that the lead actress' name starts with M. Well, the mystery was finally revealed that it was Mahek Chahal to be a part of the show as the new Naagin. We had exclusively updated that when Tellychakkar had speculated about Mouni's return, we were right at it. She will be doing a cameo in the show for the first week of the show.

Now the exclusive news is that Shivangi Khedkar who was last seen in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali has been approached for Naagin 6, A source close to the show even revealed that she has given her audition for the show and was shortlisted for a pivotal role. Further details about her character and bagging the show are yet to be disclosed.

We had seen a fan-made video that was making rounds on the internet as the upcoming promo of Naagin 6 starring the beauteous Mahima Makwana and Madhurima Tuli, the promo narrates a story of exchanged fates between the two ladies, with a tale from the past where Madhurima is the Naagin from the past and Mahima shall take the legacy ahead.

