Exclusive! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Himanshu Bamzai bags Hara Sindoor

Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali actor Himanshu Bamzai bags a pivotal role for Atrangi channel's Hara Sindoor.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 21:20
Exclusive! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Himanshu Bamzai bags Hara Sindoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment. 

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram. 

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar have been roped in for the show. They will play interesting characters, but further details are yet to be disclosed. The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh. 

Now, a new show gets launched on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the Himanshu Bamzai has bagged the negative lead role in the show. We saw the actor in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Stay tuned to Telly chakkar for all the latest updates.

Himanshu Bamzai Vishal Aditya Singh Aman Maheshwari atrangi channel Vibhu Agarwal Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali Parshuram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Sat, 05/07/2022 - 21:20

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Himanshu Bamzai bags Hara Sindoor
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read:...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Much-in-Love! Sai and Virat plan for their baby
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the...
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Wow! Pakhi and Agaastya’s bond post leap is a MUST WATCH
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Must Read! “I had a big poster of Lata ji in my room. Now I have a picture of her in my temple”, singer Palak Muchhal on giving tribute to Lata Mangeshkar in Star Plus’ show – Naam Reh Jaayega
MUMBAI: "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'' fame singer Palak Muchhal will be soon seen giving a tribute to legendary and...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Oh No! Chhaya feels ashamed of having a dark child, fears unacceptance
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out a show titled ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological...
Wow! Nidhi Shah aka Kinjal Shah is enjoying her vacation at Munnar | Have a look
MUMBAI: Nidhi Shah of serial Anupamaa is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. Her journey so far has been...
Recent Stories
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
OMG! Times when Nawazuddin Siddiqui started murmuring Raman Raghav’s lines in the hospital bed
Latest Video