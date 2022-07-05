Exclusive! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Himanshu Bamzai bags Hara Sindoor

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Pandya Store's Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar JOIN the cast of Vibhu Agarwal 's Parshuram

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoings in the television industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho. The channel will launch a new mythological show titled Parshuram.

We exclusively updated that Vishal Aditya Singh has been locked for the show as lead, titled Parshuram. Also, Swarnim Neema and Anish Raikar have been roped in for the show. They will play interesting characters, but further details are yet to be disclosed. The show is said to be a mythological one with the story of lord Parshuram played by Vishal Aditya Singh.

Now, a new show gets launched on the same channel titled Hara Sindoor and the Himanshu Bamzai has bagged the negative lead role in the show. We saw the actor in Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali. The show is produced by Keylight Productions and Floating Flower Films.

Stay tuned to Telly chakkar for all the latest updates.