EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali fame Snehal Reddy ENTERS Colors' Naagin 6

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6 that started on a grand note in February this year is working wonders.

It's been almost 6 months since the show has gone on-air, the viewers are in love with the way the storyline is progressing.

A lot of new entries and exits have happened in the show which has only spiced up the drama.

We have also seen how the makers have brought many characters back in the show to make the show even more intriguing.

And now, the show gears up for a new entry soon.

Actress Snehal Reddy who became a household name for Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is all set to enter Naagin 6.

Nothing much is known about Snehal's role yet.

Well, we are sure that Snehal's role will further spice up the drama.

We called Snehal but couldn't reach for her comment.

We will soon be back with all the latest update regarding this development.

