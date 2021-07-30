EXCLUSIVE! Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali's Sai Ketan Rao clears the air on the show going off-air; MUST READ!

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali is currently ruling several hearts. The show had already created a lot of buzz when it was announced. The makers decided to rope in two of the famous South industry stars and they proved to be the right choice.

South actors Sai Ketan Rao and Shivangi Khedkar are playing the lead roles of Raghav and Pallavi on the show.

Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali's storyline has been the major reason behind the show hitting the right chords with the viewers.

Sai and Shivangi are fabulous in their characters hence the duo became quite popular among the fans in no time.

While fans adore Shivangi for her cute looks and million-dollar smile, Sai is being loved for his handsome looks.

Sai Ketan Rao often trends on Twitter as fans appreciate his performance as Raghav Rao on Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali.

Team Tellychakkar got in touch with Sai, we asked him about whether the show will go off air

Sai says, '' These are plain rumours the show will not go off-air..it is pretty much on the track. There won't be any unwanted storyline change or leap on the show...These kind of rumors don't affect us or pressurize us in any way.''

Well, Sai's clarification is surely a relief for the die-hard fans of the show.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.