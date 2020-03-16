EXCLUSIVE! Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma roped in for Ved Raj's upcoming show titled Naagmani

Actors like Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma are all set to be seen in Ved Raj's upcoming show Naagmani which will be airing on Dangal TV.
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We have seen how a lot of production houses are all set to roll brand new shows in the coming days. 

Ace producer Ved Raj is all set to come up with a new show soon. It is titled Naagamani. 

Well, it has been reported that Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia is all set to be a part of the show. 

And now, we have an exclusive update that actors like Mehul Kajaria and Garima Verma are also going to star in the show.

Nothing much has been revealed about their characters yet. 

ALSO READ: Will Gopi bahu wash the laptop or will she use it in other ways? Will she impress Kokila? Producer Ved Raj answers it all

Ved Raj is known for his roles like Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Sasural Simar Ka, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, and Apna Time Aayega, among others. 

We had exclusively reported about actor Aditya Redij roped in to play the male lead in the show while Aleya Ghosh will be portraying the female lead. 

The show titled Naagmani will be aired on Dangal. 

Aditya was last seen in Colors' show Bawara Dil where he was paired opposite Kijal Dhamecha. 

How excited are you for Ved Raj's next show Naagmani? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wonderful! Bigg Boss 14 fame Pavitra Punia collaborates with Ved Raj for a fantasy drama

 

About Author

About Author

Latest Video