Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

Actor Mehul Nisar plays the role of Bhavesh on the show and initially, he used to be regular but his character still comes back in case of integral storylines.

Fans have missed him on the show for a long time but TellyChakkar has exclusive updates about the same as well.

As per sources, Mehul Nisar is back on Anupama as Bhavesh and this time for a very integral plot twist.

Mehul has always been appreciated for his role as Bhavesh and Fans love his sibling bond with Rupali Ganguly, on and off the screen.

Mehul Nisar has worked in both television and movies for a long time. With the 1998 tv show Hip-Hop Hurray, he began his career. He has performed in more than 25 entertainment shows and more than 100 commercials.

Having had a long-standing relationship with Rajshri Films, Mehul had collaborated with them on projects like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

