Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 17:40
Mehul Nisar

MUMBAI :Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship

Actor Mehul Nisar plays the role of Bhavesh on the show and initially, he used to be regular but his character still comes back in case of integral storylines.

Fans have missed him on the show for a long time but TellyChakkar has exclusive updates about the same as well.

As per sources, Mehul Nisar is back on Anupama as Bhavesh and this time for a very integral plot twist.

Mehul has always been appreciated for his role as Bhavesh and Fans love his sibling bond with Rupali Ganguly, on and off the screen.

Mehul Nisar has worked in both television and movies for a long time. With the 1998 tv show Hip-Hop Hurray, he began his career. He has performed in more than 25 entertainment shows and more than 100 commercials.

Having had a long-standing relationship with Rajshri Films, Mehul had collaborated with them on projects like Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli and Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki.

Are you happy to see Mehul back on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Anupamaa: Big Twist! Anuj happy to be in the company of Maya and Choti Anu; forgets all about Anupama

Anupama Star Plus Alpana Buch Rupali Ganguly Kinjal Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Rajan Shahi Maan Sagar Parekh Choti Anu Anupama New Twist anupama new promo TellyChakkar Mehul Nisar Bhavesh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 17:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Exclusive! Kumar Vikram Soni to enter Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Anupamaa:What! Barkha plans to take over Kapadia Empire and become boss
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Emotional! Dhara blamed for Rishita’s exit, Suman expresses her sorrow
MUMBAI:Star Plus' Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Anupamaa: Dejection! Bapuji and Paritosh blame themselves for Anuj and Anupama’s broken relationship
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Major Upcoming Twist! Anupama: Heartbroken Anupama to start her living with this family, after leaving the Kapadia House!
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha
What! Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha engaged? Politician Sanjeev Arora sends congratulatory messages

Latest Video

Related Stories
Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV
Exclusive! Kumar Vikram Soni to enter Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV
Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?
Karan Kundrra finally reveals when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra finally reveals about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Teri Meri Doriyaann
Really! Teri Meri Doriyaann’s Vijendra Kumeria and Preeti Bhatia’s marriage on the rocks? Latter shares a cryptic post, saying “Out of all the lies…”
Aradhana Sharma
Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma roped in for a Voot series produced by Parin Multimedia