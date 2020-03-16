Exclusive! Mehul Nisar shares his thoughts about the show going off air and his best memories from the show

MUMBAI: Mehul is one of the most successful actors on television and he has been there for more than two decades and has acted in more than 25 television shows and has appeared in more than 100 television commercials.

He started his career with the TV series Hip Hip Hurray in 1998 and has acted in many more television shows since then.

He has had a long association with Rajshri Films, working with them on Pyar Ke Do Naam... Ek Radha ek Shyam, Woh Rehne Wali Mehalo Ki and Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli.

Currently, he is seen in the serial Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey where he essays the role of Chanchal (Golu).

The show unfortunately will be going off air in a few days and TellyChakkar got in touch with Mehul and asked him about his thoughts on the show going off air and which is his fond memory of the show and much more.

The show is going off–air. What are your thoughts about it?

It's a very emotional moment. You get attached to the show and the people working on it. It's very difficult to say goodbyes.

What is the one characteristic of Chanchal (Golu) that you would like to keep to yourself for life?

Golu's jovial happy nature, his funny side of getting humor in any situation, and his loyalty towards people is what I would want to take from Golu's character and keep with me lifelong.

Whom would you miss the most after the show goes off–air?

As I said that you get attached to people while walking on it. I miss a whole lot of people. Anuj, Yesha, Manan, Gaurav, Delnaaz, Rajiv, Sonia, and Paintal ji.

What are your best memories from the show?

Loads and loads of memories. All the emotional moments, the unwanted laughter, the interpersonal jokes, pulling each other’s leg, the lunches, the food and lots more. The show will always have a special place in my heart.

Well, there is no doubt that the audiences will miss Mehul and his character once the show goes off–air.

