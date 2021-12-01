Exclusive: Melody queen Asha Bhosle to grace India’s Best Dancer 2

MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television is one of the channels whose non-fiction shows are highly loved by the masses.

One of the hit shows which returned with the second season is India’s Best Dancer which stars Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor as judges while the show is hosted by Manish Paul.

For three weeks now, the contestants have taken up a unique challenge with exciting new themes and the show has proven to be upto the mark for the audience.

India’s Best Dancer 2 is visited by special guests belonging to the Bollywood fraternity. The coming weekend of Sony Entertainment Television India’s Best Dancer Season 2 is going to be super dhamakedaar!

We hear that legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who is called the melody queen of India, will grace the show.

We are sure contestants will bring an innovation to their dance styles as they prepare to amaze the Miss Bhosle.

