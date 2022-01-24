EXCLUSIVE! Mere Angne Mein fame Ishaan Singh Manhas to join Star Bharat's Sasuraal Genda Phool 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Sasural Genda Phool returned with a bang on Star Bharat almost a month ago.

The Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer show has been loved by the audience in the past. Their crackling chemistry was the major highlight of the show.

The new season of the show is produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and creatively helmed by Zama Habib.

The TV series in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now airs on Star Bharat.

The makers have retained most of the original star cast, but viewers will also see some new faces as some actors are not reprising their roles.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Ishaan Singh Manhas has been roped in for the show.

He will be seen as Ishika's ex-husband in the show.

Well, the actor's entry will further spice up the drama.

The show has hit the small screens from 7th December and is telecast at 8 PM.

Ishaan has previously starred in shows like Krishna Chali London, Mere Angne Mein, Ek Brahm Sarvagunn Sampanna, and Humari Sister Didi among others.

