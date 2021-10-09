EXCLUSIVE! Mere Sai actor Gaurav Kumar roped in for Sony SAB's Tera Yaar Hoon Main

MUMBAI: SAB TV's show Tera Yaar Hoon Main is being loved by the viewers.

The show has made space in everyone’s heart with the light-hearted comedy and the cutest family goals.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main has seen a lot of new characters being introduced as the show's story progresses.

TellyChakkar has now exclusively learnt that actor Gaurav Kumar is all set to enter the show soon.

Gaurav will be playing the role of Shashank in the show. Not many details about Gaurav's character are out yet.

However, we are sure that the actor's entry will definitely spice up the drama.

Gaurav has previously starred in Sony TV's Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi.

The casting is for Shaadmaan Khan Casting Agency.

Popular casting director Pradeep Rite has done casting for Gaurav.

The show is produced by Shashi Mittal and Sumeet Hukamchand Mittal under the banner Shashi Sumeet Productions. It premiered on 31 August 2020.

Tera Yaar Hoon Main stars Sayantani Ghosh, Ssudeep Sahir, Rajendra Chawla, Jaya Ojha, Vibha Chibber, Nitin Chauhaan, Mohit Daga, Anshu Sharma among others.

