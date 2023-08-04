Exclusive! Mere Sai actor Saurabh Shrikant reveals amazing insights from his journey with the show and the team, check it out

MUMBAI:Sony TV's long-running show Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has been working wonders on the small screens for some years now. The show has managed to garner huge praise from the viewers.

Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi has seen lots of talented actors appearing on the show.

The show has made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and has garnered a loyal audience over the course of its run. Fans are always excited to find out what is happening on the show.

The cast of the show is amazing and very hard working.

Also read - Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi

Talking about the cast of the show, Tellychakkar got in touch with the talented actor Saurabh Shrikant who plays the role of Tatya Kote Patil in the show where he revealed some interesting insights about the show.

How has your experience been working with the team of Mere Sai?

I came to Mumbai in the year 2013-14. Initially I started with cameo roles and then some lead episodics. Slowly and gradually I started getting more offers. Since 2019 I am doing this show. My experience has been really great. I got to learn a lot of technicalities while being on the set. I’m very thankful to Kuldeep, the casting head of Dashami Creations for casting me and giving me this opportunity. The character has been running since 2019 so it’s been a long journey. There is always a positive energy on set and even the audience is very loyal to the show.

What do you think about the current track of the show?

It is connected to Keshav who is shown as my childhood friend. As far as the creative aspect is concerned, it is quite exploring. The intro of the track was very jazzy. The treatment and the presentation of the intro of the track was awesome.

What was your first reaction on getting approached for the show?

I was awestruck and god-smacked. I initially didn’t believe that I was actually selected. I asked Kuldeep about 2-3 times to confirm. I was surprised and I took the opportunity. I decided that since I have go this role, I will do justice to it and work as hard as possible. I have tried to put all my hard work into this so that the audience likes it and appreciates it.

Also read - Exclusive! Actor Ajay Trehan replaces Govind Khatri as Kaka Saheb Dixit in Sony TV’s Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi

Talking about Saurabh Shrikant, the actor has also given some amazing performances in shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Badii Devrani and Saam Daam Dand Bhed.

Are you excited for the upcoming track of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.