Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Mansi Arora roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

Also read - Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

There are many shows which are being launched and there are many other concepts which are being introduced which promise to entertain the audience. Dangal TV also has an interesting line-up of shows and one of them happens to be Aaina.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

The show will star Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles. Apart from them, Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi and Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey have also been roped in for the show. Now, we have news that Mansi Arora is joining the cast of the show.

Also read - Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

The actress has previously been seen in Sony TV's Mere Sai and Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein.

Are you excited to watch Mansi Arora on the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

