Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Mansi Arora roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina

There are many shows which are being launched and there are many other concepts which are being introduced which promise to entertain the audience. Dangal TV also has an interesting line-up of shows and one of them happens to be Aaina.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 21:03
Mansi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the world of entertainment.

Also read - Kudos! Jyoti Mukherjee and Aishani Yadav roped in for Dangal TV’s Aaina

There are many shows which are being launched and there are many other concepts which are being introduced which promise to entertain the audience. Dangal TV also has an interesting line-up of shows and one of them happens to be Aaina.

The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

The show will star Niharika Chouksey and Fahmaan Haider in the leading roles. Apart from them, Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi and Dehleez actor Rakesh Pandey have also been roped in for the show. Now, we have news that Mansi Arora is joining the cast of the show.

Also read - Exclusive! Doli Armaano Ki actress Geeta Tyagi roped in for Aaina serial Dangal TV

The actress has previously been seen in Sony TV's Mere Sai and Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein. 

Are you excited to watch Mansi Arora on the show?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 
 

Dangal Rashmi Sharma Aaina Mansi Arora Niharika Chouksey Fahmaan Haider Geeta Tyagi Dehleez Rakesh Pandey Television TellyChakkar
Like
1
Love
3
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 12/05/2023 - 21:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge
MUMBAI: The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been...
Audience Perspective! Should Bobby Deol do more of negative roles, Check out what the fans have to say about it
MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role...
Exclusive! Mere Sai fame Mansi Arora roped in for Dangal TV's Aaina
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront when it comes to delivering breaking news and exclusive scoops from the...
Netizens React! With Dunki’s trailer out, here’s what netizens think about the movie, check it out
MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a roll after blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. His third movie Dunki has been...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande put in a spot as Bigg Boss gives option of living in the Dil room but in return to nominate Vicky for the whole season and saving Neil Bhatt
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for a twist in the show as Bigg Boss wants to make the show more interesting....
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not going off – air the show will continue its run; false off–air news
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and it is among the top...
Recent Stories
Kamal
Exclusive! VJ and actor Kamal Sidhu to be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Mrs Lodge
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ankita
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande put in a spot as Bigg Boss gives option of living in the Dil room but in return to nominate Vicky for the whole season and saving Neil Bhatt
AbhiRa
Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai not going off – air the show will continue its run; false off–air news
Ankita
Exclusive! Ankita Gupta wishes to do Khatron Ke Khiladi; will Priyanka Chahar Choudhary join in?
Dipika
Kya Baat Hai! Dipika Kakkar reveals what items are there in the special food box that Salman Khan sends during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode for contestants
Karan Kundrra
Wow! Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra advice and supports Neha Anand after she got heartbroken
Munawar Faruqui
Karan Johar lashes out at Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande for taking advantage of Munawar Faruqui’s friendship