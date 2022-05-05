EXCLUSIVE! Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

Actress Utkarsha Naik who has been a part of several popular TV shows in the past is all set to enter Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy series Maddam Sir.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 12:00
Utkarsha

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your favourite TV shows.

The viewers have seen that various shows witness some interesting tracks from time to time and makers introduce new entries to spice up the drama.

Sony SAB's popular cop-comedy Maddam Sir is one such show that has been constantly entertaining the viewers.

We have seen how the viewers have witnessed several new characters being introduced in the show with new tracks.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Gultesham and Urvi Gor bag Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

The show has seen some great actors making special appearances for a few episodes which increases the entertainment quotient.

And now, TellyChakkar has learned that a new entry is all set to happen in the show.

Popular TV actress Utkarsha Naik is all set to make an entry in the show.

Nothing much is known about Utkarsha's role in the show yet.

Utkarsha is known for her roles in shows like Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi, Siddhi Vinayak, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na, Prem Bandhan, and Laal Ishq, among others.

Maddam Sir's story revolves around four female police officers who work at a Mahila police station which consists of SHO Haseena Mallik, SI Karishma Singh, Head Constable Pushpa Singh, Constable Santosh Sharma, and Constable Cheetah Chaturvedi. They are helped by a prisoner-turned-spy Billu Champat.

We have exclusively reported about actors like Priti Gandwani, Sumit Arora, Tushar Phulke, Kunnal Sheth, Minakshi Kashyap, and Gunjan Bhatia, among others entering the show for various tracks.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Iqra Shaikh to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

 

Gulki Joshi Bhavika Sharma Yukti Kapoor Priyanshu Singh Sonali Naik SonyLIV Jay Production Sony Sab Kunnal Sheth Minakshi Kashyap Sumit Arora Priti Gandwani Gunjan Bhatia Umesh Bajpai Pranay Dixit Utkarsha Naik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Parv Mehta and Avtar Vaishnavi roped in for a Hotstar web series
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
EXCLUSIVE! Satyameva Jayate actor Pankh Thakur roped in for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Saath Phere actress Prachiti Mishra BAGS Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We all know that a lot...
EXCLUSIVE! Jitendra Bohara opens up on his track in Kaamnaa, shares about looking out for new opportunities along with doing Kaamnaa and GHKKPM and much more
MUMBAI: Actor Jitendra Bohara is presently seen playing the role of Karan in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. He had made an...
EXCLUSIVE! Moon Banerrjee ROPED in for Cockcrow and Shaika's next - Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusive updates from the world of TV, Bollywood, and OTT....
EXCLUSIVE! Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Utkarsha Naik to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television and one of your...
Recent Stories
Ranveer Singh
OMG! Here is WHY Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ lands in legal trouble, read to know more
Latest Video