Exclusive! Milind Manek roped in for Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television.  MTV Splitsvilla 9 contestant Milind Manek will be entering the show where he would be having a pivotal role.

 

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful and loved shows on television. It is among the top 5 shows when it comes to the TRP ratings.

The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. It stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles.

It revolves around the love story of Preesha and Rudra and how he tries to help her out in every situation.

Recently, the show took a one-year leap and we did see Preesha and Armaan as husband and wife as she has got separated from Rudra.

Since the show has taken a one-year leap there would be many new characters introduced and new actors would be joining the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We have exclusively got to know that actor Milind Manek has been roped in for the show where he would be the parallel lead.

Though not much is known about his character, he would be playing a pivotal role in the serial.

Milind was a contestant on MTV Splitsvilla Season 9 and post that the supermodel was seen in many commercials.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns would Milind’s character bring into the storyline of the show.

