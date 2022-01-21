EXCLUSIVE! Milky Srivastava to be seen in Sony SAB's Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is working wonders on the small screens.

The show has had a great fan following since the beginning.

Wagle Ki Duniya stars Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati in the lead roles.

The popular show also has actors like Anjan Srivastav, Bharati Achrekar, Chinmayee Salvi, Anju Jhadav, Deepak Pareek, Mansi Joshi, and Amit Soni among others.

The light-hearted comedy-drama series has managed to garner rave reviews from fans for its interesting storyline.

We all know how the makers introduce some new characters as per the ongoing track.

And now, the show is gearing up for another entry.

Milky Srivastava is roped in for the show.

Nothing much is known about Milky's character yet.

Are you excited for the upcoming episode of Wagle Ki Duniya? Tell us in the comments.

