EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up on being a part of Lagnachi Bedi which was a Marathi remake of GHKKPM's first season, reveals why she took up this role and much more

MUMBAI: Minal Bal is one of the most popular actors of the entertainment industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for several years and created a name for herself.

Minal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She is portraying the role of Asmita Bhosale in the show and is paired opposite Vijhay Badlaani.

The viewers are in love with Minal's character and the way she lightens up the screen with her presence.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Minal who spoke about her role, her journey so far and much more.

Talking about the backdrop of Bhosale family and how Surekha and Yashwant Rao are ruling everyone in their family, Minal said, ''Surekha ji is a very fine actress. She behaves like this because she wants to rule in the house.

Surekha considers Ishaan as her son. The way they are playing with all the members in the family is very amazing. The emotions have been portrayed in the right manner and are looking good on-screen. The script is written well.''

Revealing her thoughts about taking up this character, Minal said, ''When I was offered this role, I was told that I would be the daughter-in-law of the Bhosale family. I was already playing strong characters in two Marathi shows. One was Jaau Nako Dur Baba and Lagnachi Bedi. The second show was a Marathi remake of Ghum's first season.''

She continued, ''My character got married in Lagnachi Bedi. So, eventually, my role would have been cut down in that show. Then I was offered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show was already doing quite well. So, when I was offered this role, I only thought that it was a leading show on a popular channel, so, why not? That's why I accepted the offer.''

