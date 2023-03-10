EXCLUSIVE! Minal Bal opens up on being a part of Lagnachi Bedi which was a Marathi remake of GHKKPM's first season, reveals why she took up this role and much more

Minal Bal who plays the role of Asmita Bhosale in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin opens up on taking up this show, Bhosale family's storyline and much more.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 12:52
Minal Bal

MUMBAI: Minal Bal is one of the most popular actors of the entertainment industry.

The stunning diva has been a part of the showbiz world for several years and created a name for herself. 

Minal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

She is portraying the role of Asmita Bhosale in the show and is paired opposite Vijhay Badlaani. 

The viewers are in love with Minal's character and the way she lightens up the screen with her presence. 

TellyChakkar got in touch with Minal who spoke about her role, her journey so far and much more. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Wow! Ishaan offers Savi to be her best friend

Talking about the backdrop of Bhosale family and how Surekha and Yashwant Rao are ruling everyone in their family, Minal said, ''Surekha ji is a very fine actress. She behaves like this because she wants to rule in the house.
Surekha considers Ishaan as her son. The way they are playing with all the members in the family is very amazing. The emotions have been portrayed in the right manner and are looking good on-screen. The script is written well.''

Revealing her thoughts about taking up this character, Minal said, ''When I was offered this role, I was told that I would be the daughter-in-law of the Bhosale family. I was already playing strong characters in two Marathi shows. One was Jaau Nako Dur Baba and Lagnachi Bedi. The second show was a Marathi remake of Ghum's first season.''

She continued, ''My character got married in Lagnachi Bedi. So, eventually, my role would have been cut down in that show. Then I was offered Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show was already doing quite well. So, when I was offered this role, I only thought that it was a leading show on a popular channel, so, why not? That's why I accepted the offer.''

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi gives up, a new entry takes her stand in college

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar minal bal nandani tiwari Abhishek Kumar Aarya bhatta Manasi Salvi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 10/03/2023 - 12:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Samarpan Lama reveals what he would do with the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs and talks about his most memorable moment in the show
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s dance reality show India’s Best Dancer is one of the best dance reality shows.Every contestant on...
Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey: Surprise! Wagle family decides to bring some joy into Vandana's life
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon :Revealed! actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Titli: Exposed! Titli will know about Megha's desires
MUMBAI: Star Plus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
Eye-Opener! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Fenil Umrigar on a social media trend she doesn’t approve of, “I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.”
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari has gained immense popularity ever since it was launched on Colors TV. It has started catering...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Amazing! Ishaan to support Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Navya Nanda
Trolled! "She is running as if she has to catch local train" netizens trolls Navya Nanda for her ramp walk
Latest Video
Related Stories
INDIA'S BEST
India's Best Dancer Season 3 : Exclusive! Samarpan Lama reveals what he would do with the prize money of Rs. 15 lakhs and talks about his most memorable moment in the show
Sumbul Touqeer Khan
Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon :Revealed! actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan on one myth that people believe in about her, “...I’m always in a happy mood as if I cannot have a bad day”
Saavi Ki Savaari
Eye-Opener! Saavi Ki Savaari actress Fenil Umrigar on a social media trend she doesn’t approve of, “I don’t feel it’s right to peep into another actor’s life to know what’s going on there.”
Nimrit
Woah! Nimrit Kaur Aluwaliah gives an update on her mental health, 'on medication for a year'
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Exclusive! Check out the top three contestants of the show
Rohan
MUST-READ! These real life love birds who played brother-sister on-screen