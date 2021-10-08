EXCLUSIVE! 'Mirzapur holds a special place in my heart'; find out why Udaariyaan's Abhiraaj Chawla is fond of Mirzapur, advises the best places to visit and more

MUMBAI: Udaariyan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. They have reached the top seats of the TRP ratings and sustaining the stance with their intense twists and turns in the show.

Apart from the leads, the Sandhu sisters have a strong and charming brother Abhiraaj aka Abhiraaj Chawla. We got in touch with the dapper and asked him some interesting questions apart from his stint in Udaariyaan, keep a notebook ready to note down the dappers answers.

What kind of a show would you want to have been written for Television and be a part of it?

I don't watch a lot of shows, I hardly get time to watch my own show. If we could put something from OTT on Tv, I would love to put Mirzapur on tv and take up Munna bhaiya's character. Barring the adult content, the show would surely bring a revolution in the Tv Industry. Tv's audience is in two-tier or three-tier cities so having such content on tv would surely be a long point. Mirzapur is really close to me as I began my career with Mirzapur 2 as a Production Intern.

Were you always inclined towards acting?

Growing up I always had in my mind that I wanted to be on screen, I am a guitarist and I sing, recently have started writing as well. I was really studious as well and took up Engineering, I thought I would become an Astronaut and go into space. When I joined the theatre group, everything changed I began to develop my interest in acting. I won few beauty pageants and then there was no looking back. I made up my mind in the first year of Engineering that I want to go with Acting as my profession. I believe Engineering makes you street smart and confident. You end up studying one night before for the semesters and learn how to really tackle things.

Apart from acting what are your hobbies?

I am into travelling, I haven't yet explored certain unexplored places but whenever I am travelling, I search for places that aren't out on Instagram or cliched. I write songs, rap and play Basketball, swim. I listen to a lot of music so I would say music consumes most of my day.

What would be the places to travel if you were to suggest?

If someone has to travel to the hills I would definitely suggest the place to go to Chopta, It's in Himachal Pradesh. You get to trek to the Chandrashula Peak from there you get to see the entire K2 range. The highest Shiva temple called Tungnath is also located there. I had taken a trek there in my final year of college days. That was the most memorable trip I had. If someone has to go to beaches there is this place Kondapuram down south, the place has beautiful beaches and relaxing ayurvedic massages. So yes these two are a must-visit.

