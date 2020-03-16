EXCLUSIVE! Mitaali Nag opens up on her journey so far as Devyani in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares about social media response and much more

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein has managed to garner rave reviews from the viewers ever since the beginning.

The show's stellar star cast is one of the major reasons behind its popularity.

Each and every actor has proved their mettle in acting and nailed their respective characters.

Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ayesha Singh, Vihan Verma, Mridul Kumar, Kishori Shahane, Sheetal Maulik among others are seen in pivotal roles.

We all know that actress Mitaali Nag is also seen in the show where she is playing Devyani Pulkit Deshpande.

The actress has played the role of a mentally challenged woman who is slowly on the road to recovery.

Mitaali's character has progressed a lot with time and the viewers have seen a drastic change in her.

The show has recently witnessed a leap and the storyline has moved forward with new characters joining the cast.

Mitaali is very much a part of the show and the viewers are in love with her look and also looking forward to some amazing changes in her role.

What kind of response do you get for playing Devi's character on social media?

Devi is going to be one of my landmark characters. Fans always give me so much love for being Devi. Everyone on the set enjoys being a part of Devi’s scenes. And the viewers love it too.

Devyani has always supported whoever is right which shows that she has that level of maturity. How does that make your character different?

Actually, no. Devyani has always supported Sai because she loves her. Devi doesn’t have the maturity to understand what is right and wrong. She is child-like and gets influenced by people around her. She looks up to her husband Pulkit and he always guides Devi about the right and wrong.

How has been your journey so far in the show?

It has been an exciting journey, especially because I as Devi have gone through various phases of my life. The scenes with Sai are always cute and meaningful and leave a smile on the audiences' faces.

Well said, Mitaali!

